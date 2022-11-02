Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $546,789.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $546,789.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,989 shares of company stock worth $675,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.