Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Origin Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.