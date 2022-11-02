Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head-To-Head Survey

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osiris Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 0 8 9 0 2.53

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $79.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 12.29% 38.51% 12.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 3.64 $6.23 billion $2.65 29.94

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris Therapeutics.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Osiris Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osiris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

