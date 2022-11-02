PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 29,052 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCAR stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

