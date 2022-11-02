Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
