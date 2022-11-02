Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

