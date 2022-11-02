Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

