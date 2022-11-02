Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 27,487 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,786,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,494,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

