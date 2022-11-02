Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect Paya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paya stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 263.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paya by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

