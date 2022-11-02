PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

