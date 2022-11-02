Peloton Interactive (PTON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTON opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

