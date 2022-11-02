Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

