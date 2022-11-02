Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

