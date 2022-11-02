Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.