PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,503,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $705,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

