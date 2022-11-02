PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 422 shares changing hands.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,503,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $705,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

