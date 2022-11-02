Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

