Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,112 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Yatra Online makes up 2.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 208.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 7.4% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YTRA stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

