Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Sequans Communications makes up about 2.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Sequans Communications worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

