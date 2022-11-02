Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 153236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,723,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

