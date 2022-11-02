Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

