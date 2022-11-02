Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 1,021.09% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,860 shares of company stock worth $93,102. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

