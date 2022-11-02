Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.27. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Converge Technology Solutions



Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

