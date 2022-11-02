Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LPX opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

