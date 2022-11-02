Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

