Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.9 %

RRX stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

