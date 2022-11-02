Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

