Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $362.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

