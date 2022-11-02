Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 129.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

