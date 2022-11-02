Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $88.46

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.46, but opened at $86.01. Qorvo shares last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 5,916 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15.

Qorvo last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

