QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

