Raymond James Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $22.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.36.

NYSE:PEB opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

