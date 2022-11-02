Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

