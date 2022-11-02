Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

