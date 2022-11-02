Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.99. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
