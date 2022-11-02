Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 5,293 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,055,000 after purchasing an additional 647,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

