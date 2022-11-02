Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 600 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

