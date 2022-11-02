Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AIZ opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

