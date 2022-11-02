Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,206,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

