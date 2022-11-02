Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.61 and a 200-day moving average of $396.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

