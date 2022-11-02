Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.86 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

