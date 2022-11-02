Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 132 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 453.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.3 %

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

BATS CBOE opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.