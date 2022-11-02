Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,460 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.3 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

COLM stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

