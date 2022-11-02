Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,778,204 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,778,204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

