Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 180 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

