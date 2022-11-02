Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,806 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

