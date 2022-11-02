Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,643 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.