Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,568 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and have sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

