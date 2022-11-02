Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 900 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

