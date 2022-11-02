RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,121 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

