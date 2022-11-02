Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,384 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,082,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,377 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

