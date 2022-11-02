Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,507,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,949,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 920,600 shares of company stock worth $6,844,355. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.